Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors — Nigeria Today

Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors

Reports claim that a company developing two cryptocurrencies raised $660.79 million in initial coin offerings and disappeared with the money. The company initially paid commissions with cash but reverted to worthless tokens.

The post Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

