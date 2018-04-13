 Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors — Nigeria Today
Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, News, Technology | 0 comments

Reports claim that a company developing two cryptocurrencies raised $660.79 million in initial coin offerings and disappeared with the money. The company initially paid commissions with cash but reverted to worthless tokens.

The post Another initial coin offering ‘exit scam’ steals $660M from Vietnam’s investors appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

