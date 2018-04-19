Another landslide kills 30-yr-old man in Jigawa — Nigeria Today

Another landslide kills 30-yr-old man in Jigawa

Another landslide has killed a 30-year-old man in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the incident happened barely two days after two people lost their lives through similar incident in the same area. Confirming the incident, SP Abdu Jinjiri, spokesman of the Police Command in the state told […]

