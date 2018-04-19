Another landslide kills 30-yr-old man in Jigawa — Nigeria Today

Another landslide kills 30-yr-old man in Jigawa

Dutse – Another landslide has killed a 30-year-old man in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa.



The incident happened barely two days after two people lost their lives through similar incident in the same area.

Confirming the incident, SP Abdu Jinjiri, spokesman of the Police Command in the state told NAN in Dutse on Wednesday that the incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m., in the outskirt of Babura town.

He explained that the deceased was identified as Malam Danladi Rabiu, a resident of Bata village.

“Today, at about 12 p.m., the police in Babura LGA received information that a burrow pit fell on a thirty-year-old Malam Danladi Rabiu of Bata village.

“The police have visited the scene of the incident located on the outskirt of the village where they removed and took the deceased’s body to Babura Genera Hospital.

“The body was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor and was released to the man’s family for burial,” he said.

The spokesman advised those who engaged in such business to be mindful of the hazards associated with it.

Jinjiri further urged them to observe all the required safety measures before embarking on soil excarvation.

“This is really saddening, just on Monday two others lost their lives in similar incident in the same area.

“Therefore, people who engage in such business must be mindful of the weak nature of the state’s soil or that of the concerned LGA in particular.

“And we also advise that whoever engages in such work should ensure the observance of the required safety measures,” the police spokesman advised.(NAN)

