Another Nigerian gets international appointment — Nigeria Today

Another Nigerian gets international appointment

Chinedu Moghalu, a Nigerian, has been appointed the Senior Communications Specialist / Head, Communications & Advocacy for the Africa Risk Capacity / United Nations World Food Programme, based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The African Risk Capacity is a Specialised Agency of the African Union that provides African sovereigns with capacity building services for early warning, contingency planning and risk finance towards protecting the livelihoods of their vulnerable citizens against the impact of natural disasters through home-grown, innovative, cost-effective, timely and sustainable solutions.

In this position, Mr. Moghalu will be leading efforts to ensure that the work of ARC in responding to the challenges of climate change and natural disaster risk management is strategically communicated to the Member States and the international community in a way that secures commitment and boosts resource mobilisation.

Prior to this position, Mr. Moghalu, at various times, served as the Regional Head of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) for the Southeast and Delta states in Nigeria; as well the Head of the Corporate Communication Division at its headquarters in Abuja.

Before joining NEXIM Bank, Mr. Moghalu had more than 10 years career with various United Nations agencies, including the ILO and the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Chinedu Moghalu holds a M.Sc. degree in Communications for Development, and other degrees in Political Science, and Law from University of Nigeria, Nsukka and University of Lagos, in Nigeria.

Moghalu is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Bar Association, International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and sits on the Board of the Chigari Foundation.

