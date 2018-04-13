Another Nigerian murdered in South Africa — Nigeria Today

Another Nigerian murdered in South Africa

Another Nigerian identified as ThankGod Okoro, 30, has been killed in South Africa. NAN reports that the victim hailed from Ogbaku in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, Habib Miller, who is based in Pretoria, confirmed the killing of Okoro in a telephone interview […]

Another Nigerian murdered in South Africa

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

