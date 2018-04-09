Another suicide bomb attempt foiled in Uni Maid - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Another suicide bomb attempt foiled in Uni Maid – Vanguard
The Punch
Another suicide bomb attempt foiled in Uni Maid
Vanguard
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Special Forces, in conjunction with some Nigerian Army troops, successfully foiled a suicide bombing attack by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at the University of Maiduguri, Borno on Sunday night. AVM Olatokunbo …
Nigerian Air Force special forces foil bombing attempt at UNIMAID
JUST IN: Special Forces save Uni Maid from suicide bombers
Troops foil attack on UNIMAID, gun-down female suicide bomber
