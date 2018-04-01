Answering the call (1) - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Answering the call (1) – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Answering the call (1)
Vanguard
Be careful before you sign that life-insurance policy with Jesus Christ. Read it properly because you would be signing away your life. Armed robbers attacked me on Lagos airport road and an anonymous Good Samaritan came to my rescue. I soon discovered …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!