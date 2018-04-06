Antarctic scientists are growing veggies without dirt, sunlight, or pesticides — Nigeria Today

Antarctic scientists are growing veggies without dirt, sunlight, or pesticides
Scientists in Antarctica have successfully grown the first crop of vegetables without the help of earth, daylight or pesticides. The results could help astronauts grow healthier food in space.
The post Antarctic scientists are growing veggies without dirt, sunlight, or pesticides appeared first on Digital Trends.
Comments
