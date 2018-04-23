Anthony Hopkins’ Maniacal Twitter Dance Video Goes Viral — Nigeria Today

Anthony Hopkins’ Maniacal Twitter Dance Video Goes Viral

Um, can somebody check in with Anthony Hopkins, please?

The man who brought Hannibal Lecter to life has, at the time of writing, just over 200 000 Twitter followers, but thanks to the power of the retweet this video has been seen close to four million times.

Never mind the ‘dance like nobody’s watching’ line, because Anthony is all about the “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play” life.

Go on, Anthony, let the tiger out of the cage:

This is what happens when you’re all work and no play… pic.twitter.com/2KvkJ2baw6 — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) April 22, 2018

I know you want more deets on that musical number so here’s Mashable:

The musical number you’re hearing is called “The Plaza.” It’s a cut off the 2012 classical music album, Composer, which features compositions written by Hopkins and selections from film scores.

Consider yourself informed.

We can’t write about Hopkins and not plonk a Hannibal Lecter scene in the story:

Good evening, Clarice.

[source:mashable]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

