Anthony Joshua Sends Tinubu Hand-Signed Boxing Glove To APC (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Anthony Joshua Sends Tinubu Hand-Signed Boxing Glove To APC (Photo)
Earlier today, the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, received a hand-signed boxing glove from Anthony Joshua, the Unified Heavy Weight Boxing Champion of the World, IBO, WBA, IBF, WBO. The boxing glove was delivered to Bola Tinubu himself at his office by Khomeini Bukhari, Director of Africa, Peel Aston Global.
Comments
