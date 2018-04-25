 Anthony Joshua Sends Tinubu Hand-Signed Boxing Glove To APC (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Anthony Joshua Sends Tinubu Hand-Signed Boxing Glove To APC (Photo)

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Earlier today, the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, received a hand-signed boxing glove from Anthony Joshua, the Unified Heavy Weight Boxing Champion of the World, IBO, WBA, IBF, WBO. The boxing glove was delivered to Bola Tinubu himself at his office by Khomeini Bukhari, Director of Africa, Peel Aston Global.

