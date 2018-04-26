Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder: David Haye weighs in on £36million blockbuster deal - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder: David Haye weighs in on £36million blockbuster deal – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder: David Haye weighs in on £36million blockbuster deal
Express.co.uk
DAVID HAYE has had his say on Deontay Wilder's $50million (£36m) take-it-or-leave-it offer to Anthony Joshua. By Mikael McKenzie. PUBLISHED: 20:33, Thu, Apr 26, 2018 | UPDATED: 20:56, Thu, Apr 26, 2018. 0. Wilder and his camp are hoping to have full …
Haye believes Joshua will sign for Wilder fight if $50M offer is real
Wilder offers Joshua $50 Million for Unification Bout
'Show Us The Money', Joshua's Promoter Replies Wilder
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!