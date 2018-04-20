 Anti-FGM activist makes Time's 100 list - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Anti-FGM activist makes Time’s 100 list – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 20, 2018


Anti-FGM activist makes Time's 100 list
Kenyan anti Female Genital Mutilation activist Nice Nailantei Leng'ete is among the top 100 most influential person's of 2018 on TIME's annual list of the world's most influential people. Time magazine unveiled its annual list of the 100 most
