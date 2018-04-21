Anti-Ghana-US Military agreement demo hits Tamale - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Anti-Ghana-US Military agreement demo hits Tamale – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Anti-Ghana-US Military agreement demo hits Tamale
GhanaWeb
The Ghana First Patriotic Front, a group made up of opposition political parties, especially members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday embarked on a demonstration in the Tamale Metropolis to protest against the Ghana-US Military …
