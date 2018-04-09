Antoine Griezmann Denies Having Any Agreement With Barcelona — Nigeria Today

Antoine Griezmann Denies Having Any Agreement With Barcelona

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann denied he had decided to join Barcelona next season, saying in an interview aired on French television on Sunday that such reports “were not good information”.

Told by a reporter on TF1 that “according to our information you are going to sign”, the French international replied: “I don’t where your information comes from but, for now, there’s nothing.”

TF1 insisted, nevertheless, that “talks are well advanced” between the Catalan giants and the 27-year-old Frenchman.

Antoine Griezmann, who has a 100-million euro ($123m) buyout clause in his contract, said last month that he would decide on a move before the World Cup which starts on June 14.

Last year he said that there was “a six in ten chance” he would move to Manchester United only to sign a contract extension with Atletico.

The post Antoine Griezmann Denies Having Any Agreement With Barcelona appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

