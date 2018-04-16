Antonio Conte says his Chelsea players must play for the club, not him, ahead of FA Cup semi-final - Metro — Nigeria Today

Antonio Conte says his Chelsea players must play for the club, not him, ahead of FA Cup semi-final – Metro
|
Metro
|
Antonio Conte says his Chelsea players must play for the club, not him, ahead of FA Cup semi-final
Metro
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told his players to show their professionalism over the last few weeks of the season amid speculation he will soon be departing. The Blues came back from 2-0 down to beat Southampton at the weekend. It was a fine …
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger 'probably' dropped for Antonio Conte comments
Antonio Conte says Chelsea players must show pride for badge
Antonio Rudiger Hits Out at Chelsea's Habit of Blowing Leads and Admits Confusion Over Squad Role
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!