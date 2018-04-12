Anwar-ul Islam College marks 70th anniversary - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Anwar-ul Islam College marks 70th anniversary – The Nation Newspaper
Ghana News Agency
Anwar-ul Islam College marks 70th anniversary
The Nation Newspaper
It was a memorable day for pupils and old students of Anwar-ul Islam Model College, Agege as they gathered in the school hall last week to reminiscence about the school's 70 years of existence. The school was established by the Muslim missionary group …
