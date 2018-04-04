Anxiety as Senate Committee on Capital Market loses two chairmen in one year — Nigeria Today

Anxiety as Senate Committee on Capital Market loses two chairmen in one year

The death of Senator Bukar Mustapha (APC) representing Katsina North Senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market on Wednesday, 4th April, 2018, is the second in two years that the Committee has lost its chairman. The late Bukar, though, a first timer, succeeded Senator Isiaka Adeleke, a ranking Senator, who represented Osun West […]

