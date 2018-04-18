APC announces date for National Convention - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

APC announces date for National Convention – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
APC announces date for National Convention
Daily Post Nigeria
The elective National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to hold on Monday, May 15, 2018, barring any last-minute change. In a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated April 9, 2018 with the title, notice …
