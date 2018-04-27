APC announces new dates for congresses — Nigeria Today

APC announces new dates for congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for its congresses. This was contained in a statement released on Friday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi. Abdullahi had earlier explained that some APC Governors asked for a review of the timetable because of Ramadan, which commences in May. In the timetable earlier released, […]

APC announces new dates for congresses

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

