APC Announces New Website, Social Media Accounts — Nigeria Today

APC Announces New Website, Social Media Accounts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the debut of its newly-designed website and other official social media accounts. In a release signed by the party’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC’s official social media handles include Website: www.officialapcng.com, Twitter: https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg, Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/ Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/, YouTube: Official APC Nigeria The statement added that “The […]

The post APC Announces New Website, Social Media Accounts appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

