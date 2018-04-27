APC blocks Modu Sheriff from defecting to party — Nigeria Today

APC blocks Modu Sheriff from defecting to party

Attempt by a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, suffered a major setback yesterday as the national leadership of the party declined to admit him at the national level.

Sheriff has been having a running battle with the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, who is the leader of the APC in the state.

Journalists had been alerted about the planned defection of Sheriff through social media messages.

The invitation message received from the party by journalists covering it reads: “The former factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, accompanied by his supporters will be at the All Progressives Congress national secretariat tomorrow (today) by 12noon.”

For several hours journalists laid siege at the APC secretariat waiting for Sheriff who was expected to storm the premises with his supporters.

While the waiting game was on, the Chairman, APC inBorno State,Ali Bukar Dolori, arrived the secretariat and quietly went upstairs where he met some members of the National Working Committee, NWC, behind closed doors.

The Borno APC chairman was still at the premises when the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, issued a statement in which the party advised Sheriff to go back to his wqard in Borno State to register if he wants to defect to the party.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in some sections of the media that the former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, today at the APC national decretariat in Abuja.

“While we are aware of such intentions, we wish to restate our earlier position that anyone who wants to join the party should do so at the ward level. We are happy to welcome new members to our party, but membership cards are not issued at the national secretariat,” the statement said.

After his meeting with the APC leaders, Dolori had a brief chat with journalists and described the purported defection asa rumour.

“We read news on social media yesterday evening and in some national dailies this morning that the former governor of our state, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, will be received by our national chairman today at the headquarters of our great party.

“I want to assure you that the news remains a rumour because somebody is only trying to fly a kite that is capable of causing dangerous confusion during the state congress in Borno.

“We are aware of that well-articulated plan and we are ready to defend any attempt towards destroying our party at any level and in any state not just Borno. We shall conduct our congresses peacefully without any rancour and I assure you that nobody can create any faction for our party in Borno State during the congress expected in less than two weeks.”

While citing the party’s constitution guiding how a person can join the APC, Dolori said “Sub-section ii; application for membership shall be made to and cleared by ward executives of the party in the local government area where the person was born, resides, works or originates.

“Online registration shall also be acceptable provided that it is cleared by the National Working Committee of the party.

“Subsection iii; where an application is refused, the applicant may as of right, appeal to the local government area executive committee of the party or to the national secretary or national chairman, in case of online registration.

“So, ladies and gentlemen of the press, I don’t see how the national chairman can receive any person into the party when the constitution is clear about the process in that regard”.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

