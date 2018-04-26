APC cannot win election in Bayelsa, they are killing, terrorising people – Dickson — Nigeria Today

APC cannot win election in Bayelsa, they are killing, terrorising people – Dickson

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) can’t win elections in the state. Dickson said APC can’t be entrusted with the people’s mandate because the party was harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, the […]

