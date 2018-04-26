 APC cannot win election in Bayelsa, they are killing, terrorising people – Dickson — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC cannot win election in Bayelsa, they are killing, terrorising people – Dickson

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has boasted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) can’t win elections in the state. Dickson said APC can’t be entrusted with the people’s mandate because the party was harbouring, protecting and arming criminals to kill innocent citizens. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, the […]

APC cannot win election in Bayelsa, they are killing, terrorising people – Dickson

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.