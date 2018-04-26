APC Chair: PMB Has Right To Choice – Party — Nigeria Today

APC Chair: PMB Has Right To Choice – Party
Ahead of the much expected April 14 Convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) where it will have the opportunity to elect its leadership, the APC has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is entitled to support whoever he desires for the chairmanship of the Party. Recalling the President’s change of stance after tenure extension […]
The post APC Chair: PMB Has Right To Choice – Party appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
