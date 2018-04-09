APC chairman, Oyegun speaks on disagreements over his tenure elongation — Nigeria Today

APC chairman, Oyegun speaks on disagreements over his tenure elongation

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Monday said disagreements and debates that characterised activities of the party lately were hallmarks of progressive politics. He stated this at the party´s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had declared that members of the Odigie-Oyegun […]

APC chairman, Oyegun speaks on disagreements over his tenure elongation

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

