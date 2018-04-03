APC chieftain faults FG on alleged looters list — Nigeria Today

APC chieftain faults FG on alleged looters list

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank, has said that the recent list of alleged looters released by the federal government cannot be complete until the names of serving members of the ruling party are listed in it, stressing that some APC members have also been accused of corruption.

He tasked the Federal Government to publish the names of those who it claimed have returned money and how much it has recovered for the sake of transparency in the fight against corruption.

Frank, who reacted to the recent alleged list of looters released by the federal government in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, stressed that it was a good thing to make the list public but a step should be taken further to publish names who returned their loot.

“It will amount to keeping Nigerians in the dark if people are not made to know how much has been recovered since the current administration emerged.”

Recall that recently a Federal High Court had given a go ahead for the government to publish the names and amount recovered so far.

“While I commend the fight against corruption and the vigor of our party, we must not forget that ‘he who comes to equity, must come with clean hands.

“For APC government to be taken serious in this war against corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari must emulate the likes of President John Magufuli of Tanzania, who started fighting corruption with members of his party and cabinet who have been indicted of corruption.

“We should not make the fight against corruption one sided, political or sentimental. Until Nigerians could see the names of some serving government officials and other APC members who have been accused of corruption in the so call looters list, it might just be an exercise for propaganda which Nigerians will never take serious.

“Let it not be that once someone join APC, his or her sins have been forgiven. There are many accused people in APC today who were in PDP yesterday, how come their names are not on this list?

“The list in its entirety as released by the Minister of Information and Culture, smacks clearly as an opposition party list and as such exonerates corrupt officials in the ruling party, which paints the corruption fight as purely selective.

“Several PDP Governors and stalwarts who had decamped to the ruling party, even after being accused have been left off the hook, thereby undermining the entire anti -corruption fight as evident in the public domain.

While demanding for total transparency in the whole thing, the APC chieftain urged Nigerian government to remember the promised the ruling party made during campaign in 2015.

“So until government boldly makes it known to Nigerians how much has been recovered as claimed, the world might not take the fight against corruption seriously. I believe this corruption fight must not be partisan, because we are all Nigerians first before political party, therefore we must treat everybody fairly irrespective of political affiliation,” he added.

