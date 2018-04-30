APC CONGRESS: Lagos Progressives demand zoning of chairmanship - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

APC CONGRESS: Lagos Progressives demand zoning of chairmanship – Vanguard
|
APC CONGRESS: Lagos Progressives demand zoning of chairmanship
Vanguard
By Dapo Akinrefon. LAGOS — AHEAD of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a coalition of Lagos Progressives has called for the zoning of the chairmanship position in Lagos state to other senatorial zones. It also called on the Lagos APC chairman, Chief …
