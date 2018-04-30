APC CONGRESS: Lagos Progressives demand zoning of chairmanship — Nigeria Today

APC CONGRESS: Lagos Progressives demand zoning of chairmanship

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — AHEAD of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a coalition of Lagos Progressives has called for the zoning of the chairmanship position in Lagos state to other senatorial zones.

It also called on the Lagos APC chairman, Chief Henry Ajomale to step aside after 14 years having served as chairman of the Action Congress, AC, the Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and the APC.

In a statement by its coordinator, Mr. Taoridi Jinadu Akapo, the coalition said: “The practice of liberal democracy is overshadowed by the clamours for political zoning and other power-sharing arrangements as mechanisms for zonal and administrative balancing.

“Drawing motivation from this is a traditional paradigm of power rotation among the administrative divisions of Lagos state comprising Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos and Epe divisions. We base our demand on the conventional practice of zoning and rotational access to political power which intersects with identity politics and the ideals of liberal democracy in Nigeria.

“We affirm that the prevalence of zoning and power rotation as forms of political practice is built around two issues, one point toward a national and local appropriation and the second is an accommodation of the concepts. The practice has the capacity for maintaining peaceful political order, it has occurred more as an elites’ strategy to negotiate continued participation in the political process and access to the commonwealth.

“The practice of electing political leaders on the basis of sectional or administrative affiliations constitutes a feature of a democratic tradition that dates to the pre-independence era.

“We call on the Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, headed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to take more than a cursory look at this demand before the party has itself to blame at next general election, especially, against the background of unpopularity which the Governor Ambode’s administration has caused the party. A stitch in time, they say saves nine.

“We seek a continuation of the zoning arrangement provided it would be the turn of Lagos Central Senatorial/administrative division. Refusal of this demand by our party leadership would lead to a macabre dance of the leadership that would expose their jaundiced act of going against the grain of conventions of power-sharing and rotation.”

The post APC CONGRESS: Lagos Progressives demand zoning of chairmanship appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

