APC congress: Sen Humkuyi cautions against imposition of delegates — Nigeria Today

APC congress: Sen Humkuyi cautions against imposition of delegates

Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC-Kaduna) has cautioned the leadership of the All Progressive Congress in Kaduna State against imposition of delegates in the upcoming ward, local government and state congress of the party.

Hunkuyi, who addressed some APC supporters from Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone in Kaduna on Sunday, said that party supporters would resist any attempt to impose delegates on them without going through due processes.

He said delegates must be elected based on the party’s constitution instead of selection or affirmation as being proposed in some quarters.

Hunkuyi said he was sensitising electorate and party supporters in the three senatorial zones against “selection of delegates to the congresses through affirmation.

“We must insist that congresses must hold at the ward, local and state levels according to the party’s constitution.’’

The Senator had on Thursday, held similar meeting with party supporters from the Southern Senatorial District at Kafanchan.

Hunkuyi had recently indicated his intention to seek for the APC’s ticket in the 2019 governorship election in the state.(NAN)

The post APC congress: Sen Humkuyi cautions against imposition of delegates appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

