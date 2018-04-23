APC Congress, way to go in building truly democratic party – Tinubu — Nigeria Today

APC Congress, way to go in building truly democratic party – Tinubu

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Monday congratulated his party for embarking on the congresses against all odds, saying that it is the way to go in building and upholding a truly democratic political party.

Tinubu said this in a congratulatory message to the newly inaugurated APC National Convention Committee.

The message was released by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos.

A 68-member National Convention Committee headed by Gov. Abubakar Badaru, was inaugurated today in Abuja at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The committee was inaugurated to take charge of the conduct of the forthcoming congresses and national convention.

”I congratulate the Chairman and members of the Congresses/Convention Committee of our party.

”Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who is the chairman of the committee, is a man reputed to be of high character and integrity.

”Working with other members of the committee, I’m persuaded that our party would conduct hitch-free congresses at all levels and the national convention.

”I also congratulate our party for embarking on the congresses against all odds. This is the way to go if we are desirous of building and upholding a truly democratic political party.

”Our ultimate goal should be the greater interest of the party.

”I believe that all members of our party are high in expectation that the committee would perform its assignment without fear or favour through which our party can be great again, ” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The All Progressives Congress (APC) on April 18, announced that its National Convention to elect officers for a new term in the party’s leadership would hold on May 14.

According to schedule of activities released by the Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, in Abuja, the party’s Ward Congresses will hold on May 2, while appeal that may arise from the conduct will be entertained on May 3.

The schedule showed that local government area congresses would hold on May 5, with appeal arising from the exercise fixed for May 7.

It indicated that May 9 is the date for congress at states’ level to elect executive committees of the party in all states in the country.

It fixed May 10 for hearing of appeal that may arise from the conduct of the state congresses.(NAN)

