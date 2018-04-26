APC convention: Diaspora chairmen commend party — Nigeria Today

APC convention: Diaspora chairmen commend party

The Forum of Chairmen of All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the Diaspora has commended the party`s leadership for including its members in the planning committee for the forthcoming national convention.

Mr Lawal Ayoola, the spokesman of the Forum, gave the commendation in a telephone interview with the newsmen from Gothenburg, Sweden, on Thursday.

The newsmen reports that the APC will hold its national convention on May 14, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Ayoola said that the forum was happy to be part of the 63-man planning committee for the convention.

“It is a welcome development and a great indication that the party`s leadership is ready to further strengthen its wide-spread base and tap into the wealth of experience of its members in the Diaspora.

“The party`s inclusion of two chapters to represent the 12 accredited Diaspora chapters in organising the forth coming national convention is a timely and appropriate decision.

“The Diaspora members of the party are eager to contribute to the success of the convention,” he said.

Ayoola said that Diaspora members would play an active role in reinforcing the party`s greatness, having been truly committed to its cause since inception.

He said that such decision would inspire and encourage existing and potential members of the party across the globe as well as fortify the party’s growth and development in and outside the country.

“This, we hope, will put to rest the illegal activities of imposters that are parading themselves as recognised chapters in different Diaspora countries.

`We wish the leadership and entire organising committee a successful event,” Ayoola said.

NAN

The post APC convention: Diaspora chairmen commend party appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

