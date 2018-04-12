APC Councillorship aspirants protest over imposition in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

APC Councillorship aspirants protest over imposition in Kaduna

All Progressives Congress, APC, Councillorship aspirant in Kaduna state has

continued to stage protests in demand for fairness and justice in the conduct

of the chairmanship and Councillorship Primary elections ahead of the May 12,

local government councils’ elections in the state.

The Councillorship aspirants in Kaduna North local government, though

peaceful, the aggrieved aspirants who came out in their numbers were

carrying placards with various inscriptions calling on Governor Nasir el-Rufai of

Kaduna state to intervene in the spirit of justice and fairness to curb what they

described as imposition of candidates and undue interference against the

wishes of the people.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the protest, the aggrieved aspirants

alongside their supporters under the auspices of Congress of Councillorship

Aspirants, Kaduna North local government, led by Comrade Aminu Adam,

stated that, “against the directives of the governor of no interference, some

top government officials interfered unduly.”

"Recall that the Kaduna State chapter of our great party, APC, had scheduled

primary elections into councillorship positions to hold simultaneously in all the

wards of the state on Thursday, March 29.

"This was followed by a solemn pledge by the state government to ensure a

level playing ground for free, fair and credible conduct of the scheduled

primaries.

"On the strength of government’s pledge of neutrality, aspirants duly

presented themselves for the contest which was generally expected to be

conducted devoid of undue interference or interference from any quarter,

especially not from government representatives.

"However, on the contrary, in gross contravention of the guarantee for

neutrality given by His Excellency the governor of the state, some top

government officials interfered unduly with processes of the elections.

"The interference was as widespread and glaring as not to allow the elections

to hold on the scheduled date and on any subsequent date in nine of the 12

wards that make up the Kaduna North Local Government.

"This undue interference that caused the non-conduct of the primaries in these

nine key wards clearly angered the people and all stakeholders of the party in

those places and around the state generally.

"To douse tensions and calm frayed nerves, we petitioned the state governor

and copied same to all the security organs in the state, and also petitioned the

Appeal committee on APC Local Government Primary Election.

"The petitions articulated the perpetrated irregularities that marred the polls

which included non-availability of voting materials such as ballot boxes and

comprehensive register.

"Regrettably, several days after the petition, government and party does not

appear willing to address the situation which is continuing to stimulate

negative sentiments.

"This uncomfortable silence by the state government and all relevant

authorities bordering on complicity is what informed our civil protest today as

part of our resolve to press for the conclusive resolution of the matter which

potentially threatens the cohesion of the party.

"Unless this matter is judiciously handled, the party stands the risk of suffering

electoral losses in the state in view of the growing public discontent with the

deliberate disruption of the polls in those nine wards.

"We are hereby calling on the State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

and all party stakeholders in the state to take steps to urgently address the

issue in the spirits of the party’s internal democracy principles.

"We remind the governor and all stakeholders that a stitch on time saves nine

as we are committed to insisting on redress by pursuing the matter to every

level by whatever available legitimate means. The struggle is just beginning"

the aggrieved aspirants stressed.

Meanwhile, the acting State secretary of APC, Yahaya Baba Pate when

contacted simply said, the primaries were conducted free and fairly in all of the

23 local government areas of the state.

It would be recalled that APC Councillorship and Chairmanship contestant

forms were sold for between N200, 000 -N500, 000 for each aspirants.

