APC Crisis a creation of media – Senator Abe — Nigeria Today

APC Crisis a creation of media – Senator Abe
Senator representing Rivers South Senatorial district, Magnus Ngei Abe has refuted claims that there was crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He said such claim was a creation of the press. Asked by DAILY POST on the likelihood of the Third Force infiltrating into the party as a result of leadership crisis rocking […]
APC Crisis a creation of media – Senator Abe
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!