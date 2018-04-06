APC crisis worsens as Oyegun’s NWC members vacate Abuja secretariat — Nigeria Today

APC crisis worsens as Oyegun’s NWC members vacate Abuja secretariat

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress APC seems to be deepening as members of the Naional Working Committee NWC loyal to party national chairman John Odigie Oyegun have started moving out of the party secretariat located in Wuse 2 in Abuja.

According to one of the staff at the secretariat who agreed to speak with journalists, the move was unconnected to the by the plans by the party to set up a Convention committee at the emergency NEC meeting slated for Monday next week.

“Once NEC sets up convention committee, the responsibilities of the NWC will be reduced to ceremonial. Don’t forget that they have just few months to operate here before some of them re-contesting would compulsorily resign as stipulated by the party constitution.

“So, they technically have few months to function effectively and they don’t want to be reduced to inconsequential level once the emergency NEC meeting agrees on congresses and convention. It is obvious that they don’t want any embarrassment,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

