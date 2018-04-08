 APC deceptive, must be chased out in 2019 – Sowore — Nigeria Today
APC deceptive, must be chased out in 2019 – Sowore

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The publisher of online platform, Sahara Reporter, says he does not believe in the ‘third force’ coalition midwifed by a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo. He also condemned Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party was deceptive and must be removed in 2019. Mr. Sowore, who is vying for the presidency in 2019, […]

