 APC fixes date for convention — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC fixes date for convention

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced that its National Convention to elect officers for a new term in the party’s leadership would hold on May 14. According to schedule of activities released by the Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, in Abuja, the party’s Ward Congresses will hold on May 2, while appeal that may arise from the conduct will be entertained on May 3.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.