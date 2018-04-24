APC forms go on sale for May 14 convention in Abuja — Nigeria Today

APC forms go on sale for May 14 convention in Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun yesterday urged leaders at all levels to put the party in a political fighting mood to overcome the challenges of next year’s general elections.

The National Convention Committee (NCC) announced that forms for those wishing to contest for positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) would go on sale from tomorrow.

It also announced that the May 14 national convention will take place in Abuja.

Inaugurating the Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru-led NCC, Oyegun said the party had ahead a tough election, which it must approach as a united house.

Oyegun said the need to respect Ramadan accounted for the choice of May 14 for the national convention.

He said: “The task that you have undertaken to perform is a heavy and tough one. The APC is known, in spite of induced controversies, for the cleanest primaries and congresses. Our last presidential primary was by all account one of the best ever held and, I dare say, anywhere. It was a convention that was watched worldwide and you are supposed to repeat the feat.

“I have no doubt that this one, given the controversies that have preceded it, will also be a most watched convention. So, you have the task of producing a convention that is free, fair and provide a level playing field for anybody who wants to aspire to any position.

“I am passing the bulk over to you today. At the end of this exercise, I want to see a reunited APC under whatever leadership your exercise brings up. We have a tough election ahead of us and we must prime ourselves for that election.

“We must not cuddle ourselves with any false sense of being the party in power. Our population today is much more aware of their rights than they have ever been before. So, as you proceed, please ensure that all these views and opinions are brought together into a one United APC.”

“The signs are clear that this is a living party, the signs are clear that this is a vibrant party. The signs are clear that this is a party whose leadership is committed and dedicated, in spite of current event, to make sure that this party is in a political fighting mood for the 2019 elections.

“Everybody here has been specially chosen as everybody here represents major interests in the party. I am sure that everybody here is aware that the task you are going to undertake now is a major one.”

Badaru said the actual number of delegates will be known after the conduct of local government congresses to elect delegates for the convention.

Badaru assured the party that the committee would deliver on its mandate, saying: “We will do all it takes to come out stronger and united out of that convention.

“God is with us and God will continue to support us because of our clear vision, our good heart and our love for the people of Nigeria. We all know that our leader has no business in running this government, except for the care of our people. Most of us you see in APC are in the party today to serve our people. Our mission in APC is to rescue the country from near collapse we saw around 2014 and 2015.”

Make party’s interest paramount, Tinubu advises committee

All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday urged the ruling party’s Nationa Connvention Committee (NCC) to make the greater interst of the party paramount.

In a statement, the formerLagos State governor described Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, who is the NCC chairman as a man of “high character and integrity.”

The statement signed by Tinubu’s Media Adviser Tunde Rahman said: “I congratulate the Chairman and members of the Congresses/Convention Committee of our party, the All Progressives Convention, just inaugurated to take charge of the conduct of the forthcoming congresses and national convention.

“Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, who is the chairman of the committee, is a man reputed to be of high character and integrity.

“Working with other members of the committee, I’m persuaded that our party would conduct hitch-free congresses at all levels and the national convention.

“I also congratulate our party for embarking on the congresses against all odds. This is the way to go if we are desirous of building and upholding a truly democratic political party. Our ultimate goal should be the greater interest of the party.

“I believe that all members of our party are high in expectation that the committee would perform its assignment without fear or favour through which our party can be great again.”

The post APC forms go on sale for May 14 convention in Abuja appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

