APC Goes After Ex.Gov.Godswill Akpabio’s Aides — Nigeria Today

APC Goes After Ex.Gov.Godswill Akpabio’s Aides

….May Field Hon.David Etuk For National Assembly Elections …Mass Defection Looms Among Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Aides All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has intensified its membership drives to shore up its chances in the 2019 general elections by going after former aides of the immediate past state governor and the current Senate minority leader ,Senator Godswill Akpabio as well as the aides of the incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel.

