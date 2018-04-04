 APC Governors back Buhari, reject Oyegun’s Tenure Extension — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC Governors back Buhari, reject Oyegun’s Tenure Extension

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governors with the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to back President Muhammadu Buhari and reject the planned extension of the tenure of the leader of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), John Odigie-Oyegun, Punch reports. Buhari had kicked against the elongation of Oyegun’s tenure as planned by the party. The 24 governors had on Tuesday met with Buhari, […]

The post APC Governors back Buhari, reject Oyegun’s Tenure Extension appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.