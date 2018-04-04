APC Governors back Buhari, reject Oyegun’s Tenure Extension — Nigeria Today

APC Governors back Buhari, reject Oyegun’s Tenure Extension

Governors with the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to back President Muhammadu Buhari and reject the planned extension of the tenure of the leader of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), John Odigie-Oyegun, Punch reports. Buhari had kicked against the elongation of Oyegun’s tenure as planned by the party. The 24 governors had on Tuesday met with Buhari, […]

The post APC Governors back Buhari, reject Oyegun’s Tenure Extension appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

