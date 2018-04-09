APC Governors Laugh With Joy As Buhari Declares His Second Term Agenda (Photos) — Nigeria Today

APC Governors Laugh With Joy As Buhari Declares His Second Term Agenda (Photos)

Photos From President Buhari’s Second Term Declaration At APC NEC Meeting

So many APC governors seem to be very happy about the President’s second term agenda declaration.

See photos of them laughing with ecstasy and joy.

Source – Naijaparrot

The post APC Governors Laugh With Joy As Buhari Declares His Second Term Agenda (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

