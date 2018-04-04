APC Governors Slams Oyegun: "You Can Recontest If You Want" — Nigeria Today

The All Progressives Governors Forum say the tenure of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee of the party has ended. The governors reached this compromise with President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting today at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governors, however, noted that Oyegun and his NWC could seek reelection at a convention if they so desired. The chairman of the forum, Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the meeting with the president.

“Let me correct one impression, the issue of congress and convention does not mean that the previous people who have served the party have done badly. And it does not mean that they cannot come back or that they cannot re-contest, that is not it.

“We are simply saying that their tenure has ended and those who wish to re-contest can re-contest and can be elected into our party structure. So, we are all one as family and we are set to go for 2019 elections in victory,” Okorocha said.