APC governors tip Don Etiebet to replace Oyegun as National Chairman — Nigeria Today

APC governors tip Don Etiebet to replace Oyegun as National Chairman
Chief Don Etiebet, an ex-Minister of Petroleum under General Sani Abacha’s regime has emerged the leading candidate to replace chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. His emergence followed a decision taken by governors of the ruling Party at a closed-door meeting at the weekend. A reliable source at the meeting confirmed […]
