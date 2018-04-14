‘APC has addressed insecurity, boosted agriculture – Tony Momoh — Nigeria Today

‘APC has addressed insecurity, boosted agriculture – Tony Momoh

Prince Tony Momoh, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC and a former minister of Information has credited the party for addressing insecurity around Nigeria.

The former minister who was speaking to newsmen yesterday also said the Muhammadu Buhari led federal government has recorded enormous success in the agricultural sector ensuring that Nigerians now eat what they produce.

According to Momoh, the present vituperations against the president can be traced to opposition parties who do not want the president to succeed

“People who are saying that APC has done nothing have a right through the information they have to achieve the aims they want, but that does not reduce from the fact that objectively, APC has done something.

“Whatever happens, I said stone us if we don’t perform, but some people are stoning us, not that we didn’t perform, but because they are in opposition and cannot appreciate that we are preforming. In the area of security, nobody would say that we have not tried.

“Nobody will say that the challenges we have in the Northeast, Middle Belt, South-south, Southeast, Southwest and even in the Northwest, are not being attended to. In the area of agriculture, nobody can say that we have not attended to eating what we grow, and growing what we want to eat. We came out of recession. There are a lot of things we have done,” he stated.

