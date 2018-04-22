APC Inaugurates Convention C’mtee Monday. — Nigeria Today

APC Inaugurates Convention C’mtee Monday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Monday, inaugurate the 68-member National Convention Committee as chaired by the Governor of Jigawa State, at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja. The party had recently constituted the 68 member committee for its planned elective national convention with governors dominating the list. The composition of the committee which […]

The post APC Inaugurates Convention C’mtee Monday. appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

