APC: Kalu advocates politics of inclusion in Abia — Nigeria Today

APC: Kalu advocates politics of inclusion in Abia

Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has advised members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State not to close their doors on any member who has misunderstanding with the leadership of the party, saying there was no level of problem with any group or individuals that could not be resolved.

Kalu gave this advice during a meeting of the leaders of the party in the state held at the Events Centre, Isi-Court, old Umuahia, Abia State, yesterday.

He explained that a political party is about people and so there was no need to sanction or expel members as the issues causing the problem could be resolved amicably amongst members.

He explained that APC as a party in the state needed more people to come and work with one mind so that together the party could take over leadership from the ruling Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the state.

Kalu who is a member of APC Convention Committee said that he came into Abia to ensure that preparations for the party’s convention coming up soon start from the ward level, promising that everybody would be given a level playing field to avoid complaints during the congress proper. His words: “I don’t want us to close any door against members, rather we will open doors for those that want to join the party genuinely to come in and help us build the party for the task that is ahead of us which must be accomplished in 2019.”

He appealed to those who have been aggrieved over one issue or the other to come back and present their matters to the party, promising that they would be looked into and resolved amicably.

He also urged members who are already in the party to have an open mind to welcome back and accommodate their brothers and sisters. He promised to go to the homes of those who felt aggrieved with the party to plead with them to have a change of heart and come back to work for the party in one front. Speaking after the meeting, where the party adopted President Muhamadu Buhari for a second term, one of the leaders of APC in the state, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, disclosed that the party adopted the president because he had responded positively to the yearnings of the people.

“At the initial stage, he was trying to be sure that the people actually wanted him, and when he was sure that it was the popular opinion of the people he accepted to come out and contest. Actually, it was the party members that urged him to contest because we need a leader that is cultured, disciplined, that has patience and one who is transformative because for a long time the country had been bestowed with leaders who may have not done too well,” he said. Besides, Nwankpa said that there was need for continuity as a lot of things had in the past been done and dropped halfway. He said that Buhari has injected a lot of new ideas into the government, saying that it would be better for him to come back and complete what he started.

The meeting was attended by the high and mighty in the party both in the state and at the federal level.

Some of the important personalities that attended the meeting included Chief Chris Akomas, one-time deputy governor of the state, Chief Sam Nkire, Chief Nkechi Nwaogu, Prince Paul Ikonne, Anyim Neyere, the former governorship candidate of the party during the 2015 governorship elections in the state, Hon. Acho Obioma, Dr Chris Adighije, among others.

