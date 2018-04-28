 "APC Lied" Buhari Is Not The 1st African President To Meet Trump In Whitehouse - Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today
"APC Lied" Buhari Is Not The 1st African President To Meet Trump In Whitehouse – Reno Omokri

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former presidential aide to former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri have contradicted the utterances of APC via the minister of information, Lai Muhammed and Bashir Ahmed who claimed that President Buhari is the first African president to meet US President, Donald Trump in whitehouse.
According to Bashir Ahmed, President Buhari is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on April 30th. President Buhari will become the first African president to meet Donald Trump in the white house.

Omokri said APC are known for lies and have always lied about anything and everything. He tweeted as follows..

