APC looted treasury to fund Buhari’s election – PDP demands scrap of ruling party — Nigeria Today

APC looted treasury to fund Buhari’s election – PDP demands scrap of ruling party
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately proscribe the All Progressives Congress (APC) following revelations that it allegedly financed President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 campaign with looted funds. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan Monday, also gave the Buhari-led Presidency a three-day […]
