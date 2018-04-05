APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday — Nigeria Today

APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) will, next Monday, hold an emergency meeting to deliberate on the report of the Governor Simon Lalong-led technical committee and take final decision on the contentious extension of the tenure of the national and state executives. Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who briefed newsmen […]

The post APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

