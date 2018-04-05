 APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) will, next Monday, hold an emergency meeting to deliberate on the report of the Governor Simon Lalong-led technical committee and take final decision on the contentious extension of the tenure of the national and state executives. Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, who briefed newsmen […]

The post APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.