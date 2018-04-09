APC non-NWC Forum reacts to tenure extension saga — Nigeria Today

APC non-NWC Forum reacts to tenure extension saga

The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Non-National Working Committee has distanced itself from tenure elongation of the party’s executive leadership. It threw its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari`s position. The group called for the dissolution of executive committees of the party at all levels and the convocation of a national convention to elect new […]

