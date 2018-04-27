APC, others mourn as Adeyemo, Speaker, Oyo Assembly, passes on — Nigeria Today

APC, others mourn as Adeyemo, Speaker, Oyo Assembly, passes on

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan, Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Michael Adesina Adeyemo, a father of two boys, presided over the Affair of the chamber this week Tuesday April 24, 2018, not knowing that that would be his last time sitting on the seat of the speaker of the 8th Assembly. His death on Friday April 27, 2018, came as a rude shock to many as he was always smiling and looking agile.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

