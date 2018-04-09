APC: Oyegun Gives Up — Nigeria Today

APC: Oyegun Gives Up

Opponents of tenure elongation have carried the day in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, last night bowed to pressure from governors and party leaders to forego tenure extension. He has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) for 8am today to draw the timetable for state congresses […]

The post APC: Oyegun Gives Up appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

